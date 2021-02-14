Ravi B supports 'end gender-based violence' movement

Ravi B performs as a guest artiste at the recording of the 2021 Chutney Soca Monarch finals at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando on February 11. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER -

Several local artistes have thrown their support behind the “end gender-based violence” movement that has swept the nation after the body of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt was discovered in Aripo.

Among those stepping out were Machel Montano, Ravi "Ravi B" Bissambhar, Seumas "Azaryah" Keelan, Kees Dieffenthaller, Maha Productions, and several East Indian entertainers.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday, Ravi B who recently collaborated with Montano and Azaryah on the song Precious Angel, said he hoped the unity spawned from the tragic incident does not wither away.

“I am angry. I believe TT is just fed up the entire crime situation on a whole. We need to be each other's keep and treat everyone equally.

“I am very proud of TT and what is happening now shows that we are not a lost society. We finally stood up for our rights. I feel like we do not stand up for anything at all and this proved the contrary. We can make a difference.”

He called on the elders of society, government and those in authority to play proactive role in society, investing in boys and how they interact socially.

“It starts with the elders in homes, it is not just government’s battle to ensure everyone walks the right course. The elders, the parents have to know what their children are doing.

“We need also create more things in communities to get them involved and keep them motivated.”

Apart from the song, Ravi B said they were also working on doing a project to assist families and survivors of gender-based violence.

“The song was not just made for Andrea but for all the victims of gender-based violence who were snatched away from us. The mission was to get this song ready by the morning of the funeral to ensure that the message about protecting women was received.

“We did not do this song with the hope that it would play for Carnival. The hope is that it would send a message about the importance of women to our society and for men to stop the discrimination and abuse against them.”

Zaheer Khan also known as Big Rich and his 'D Pungalunks’ factory also has plans to add to the fight against gender-based violence, but the idea has not been fully developed as yet.

He said, “We are standing in solidarity with all of TT and the Bharatt family at this time. A video was recently done with several in our fraternity expressing the views on the issue.

“We are not sure at this time but we do plan on reaching out and helping through our music. Maybe a concert or something like that to raise awareness.”

Big Rich said he will try and hope to have the support of the artiste not just those in the East Indian music fraternity but the entire TT music industry.