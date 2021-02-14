Priest, pastor tells TT: Aripo no place of death

Women and girls attend the candlelight vigil at the Heights of Aripo on Friday in memory of murder victim Andrea Bharatt. -

HEIGHTS OF ARIPO is no dumping ground, Catholic priest Fr Steve Duncan told residents on Friday night during a candlelight vigil for Andrea Bharatt at the spot where her decomposing body was found.

Villagers came out to show their support, as did many from across Trinidad who have been calling for an end to gender-based violence, hours after Bharatt was cremated.

“Although this may have happened in your community, you still have a responsibility to be bearers of light. You have a responsibility to live in such a way that the world will know that you are not defeated. To have taken advantage of the stillness or the quietness of the area is like dealing with darkness. Don’t feel defeated. Don’t feel like your area is a dumping ground, it is not,” said Duncan.

Bharatt, 23, was kidnapped on January 29 after she got into what she thought was a taxi to take her home. On February 4, her body was found down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo. The following day, the skeletal remains of a human and an animal were found near the same spot. Three days later, a national security exercise that included hunters and trackers searched the forests surrounding the discovery area and another skeleton was found.

Duncan was one of two men of the cloth who spoke on Friday evening. The second was pastor Morgavy Gittens who spoke about men who committed acts of violence against women.

“Ladies just going about their days as normal and men feel they have a right, I am talking to men, men feel they have a right to talk to them when they want, get them and do things their parents never taught them to do.”

He said the vigil was a demonstration that the village is in solidarity with the rest of TT and that they care.

“Aripo wants everyone to know that we are people who care about people. About women. And we are deeply saddened by the negative circumstances that would have highlighted the community in the past few days. Aripo wants to be known as a place of respect, not a place of death and destruction. We are taking a stand against violence especially to our girls and women.”

Gittens said while everyone gathered has a connection to a woman, he wants everyone to know that the value of a woman does not lie in a relationship with anyone, but she is valuable in her own right, deserving of respect.

The vigil was organised by Georgina Watson-Wharf, who planted a bougainvillea and croton on the spot where Bharatt’s body was recovered. She lit candles with Michelle Valentine. Duncan suggested that a cross be erected at the spot.

Policewoman Nikki Fairley said she left her home in south Trinidad to be part of the vigil. She said it was her day off and wanted to show solidarity, not just for fdBharatt, but all victims of gender-based violence.

Villager Brian Thompson lamented how the community was being seen by the rest of the country.

“Is like demons are breeding demons,” he said, people “find Aripo like a graveyard.” He said people must stand up for what is right and not just for one day.

“Mothers and fathers sit down and talk to your sons, let them know this is not a world to be playing with your life. It is time to be serious," he said. "Teach them how to have respect for ladies as well. If you have respect for your mother, you will have respect for all ladies around you.”

On Thursday, Negus George appeared in virtual court charged for Bharatt's murder. His companion Giselle Hosbon was charged with receiving stolen property which belonged to the court clerk.