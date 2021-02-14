PNM assemblyman acts on promises despite THA deadlock

PNM supporters celebrate with Kelvon Morrison on nomination day for the THA election on January 4. Morrison won the Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden district the January 25 election which ended in the six-six deadlock. File photo -

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) may not be properly constituted but this has not stopped new assemblyman Kelvon Morris from fulfilling his responsibilities as the area representative for the Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden electoral district.

Morris, who contested and won the seat on the on a PNM ticket in the January 25 THA election, told Sunday Newsday he has begun serving the residents in the large electoral district in keeping with the promises he made during the campaign.

He said in keeping with his pledges to remain “accessible, inclusive and represent with passion” he has already established a 24/7 district help desk to facilitate direct contact.

Morris said the desk will allow residents the opportunity to log issues/concerns, make recommendations and have real time responses.

He said he has also launched a clothing and food bank to assist the less fortunate residents in the district as well as those who have been severely affected by the covid19 pandemic.

“We are in the process of setting up an online registry so residents can simply make requests via online visits to the district office, community walkabouts or via referral.”

Morris said he has also set up a skills database registry to assist residents, especially youths with capacity-building and job opportunities.

Saying community walkabouts are ongoing, Morris said he also meets with stakeholders to outline priorities for the way forward.

He said an appreciation to thank and recognise key stakeholders in the electoral district was held on February 6.

The former Bishop’s High School student, who replaced former chief secretary Kelvin Charles as area representative, said he intends to tackle unemployment and housing for young professionals during his stewardship.

Morris is one of six PNM candidates who won their seats in the recent THA election. The Progressive Democratic Patriots also won six seats.

But the THA remains in deadlock after both parties rejected on three occasions the candidates either side nominated for presiding officer.

In the House of Representatives on Friday, the Prime Minister laid the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2021, which proposes that three more seats be added to the existing 12 in order to break the deadlock.

It also proposes the holding of fresh elections in cases where no THA is installed within 14 days after an election is held.