PDP deputy leader: Churches must do more to end violence in society

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine says churches must play a greater role in the fight against violence in the society.

He made the statement on Saturday after participating in a men’s march against violence in Tobago.

The march, organised by social activist Jaiye Melville, was held in response to the gruesome murder of Andrea Bharrat.

The 23-year-old was cremated at Belgrove’s Funeral Home, Tacarigua, on February 12, after a funeral service at the Faith Assembly International Church, Arouca.

Augustine, a devout Seventh-Day Adventist, told reporters: “I am a leader within my church community and one of the things I will be pushing for is that as a church community – and not just my local church but other church communities that play a very integral role in the society – we have to do something significantly more than going to church and preach good sermons.”

He went on: “We have to use our social institutions to retool and re-educate our people, especially our menfolk.”

Augustine said while the schools also have a role to play, “I think it must start with us in our churches.”

The PDP deputy leader said men must take greater responsibility for their actions.

“We have to normalise men taking care of their children. We have to normalise men understanding that their manhood is not about strength and that there is also strength in showing and managing emotions and in talking.

“We have to normalise that it is okay to lose sometimes. We have to normalise that it is okay for us to walk away from something sometimes.”

Augustine said these changes will require “some massive cultural shifts.”

Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack said Bharrat’s murder was the tipping point.

“It re-awakened all of us to the fact that we need to say enough is enough,” he said.

Jack, who thanked the men for participating in the march, also pledged the Tobago House of Assembly’s commitment to working with non-governmental organisations and other civic and faith-based groups to protect women against domestic violence.

He said the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has already implemented services to provide mental health support to men and women in the society.

Jack said all citizens must be involved in the fight against crime.

“I think what is required now is an all of society approach, all hands on deck as we stand together and continue to be our neighbour’s keeper to ensure that we protect and preserve the quality of life in Tobago and Trinidad and Tobago.”