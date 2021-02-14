Open Bible, Presbyterian churches call for greater action on crime

Mourners at the funeral of murder victim Andrea Bharatt at Faith Assembly International, Arouca on Friday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

Christian churches are appealing for more to be done to stop crime, especially in cases where the victims are women and children.

The calls come after week-long protests over the murder of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt, whose funeral took place on Friday. Bharatt went missing in a taxi on January 29 and her body was found in the Heights of Aripo on February 4. An Arima man, Negus George, has been charged for her murder, while his common-law wife Giselle Hosbon was charged for receiving stolen property which belonged to the court clerk.

In separate statements, the Open Bible Standard Churches of TT and the Presbyterian Church joined the throng of voices calling on the authorities to do everything within their power to ensure perpetrators of crimes are swiftly brought to justice. It quoted scripture which says, “When a sentence against a crime isn't carried out quickly, people are encouraged to commit crimes.”

Open Bible said the escalation of crime has affected all in the national community as was demonstrated in past week when thousands held vigils for a safer TT.

“Our hearts are particularly pained by the upsurge in violence to our women and children.

“We join with the Bharatt and other families who have suffered loss of a loved one by violent means. We share the grief of those who have been so affected, directly or indirectly, by these crimes.

“As a church, we strongly condemn the violence in our society, particularly violence against women and children. We call upon the authorities to do everything within their power to ensure the perpetrators of such crimes are swiftly brought to justice."

In light of such calls, in the Parliament on Friday, the Opposition voted with Government to pass the Evidence (Amendment) Bill which will apply modern technology to record witness statements and identify accused persons. The bill was piloted by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to assist in improving the criminal justice system. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said they had given support to the bill although unconvinced it will do anything to solve the issues facing the criminal justice system.

In a release, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, The Rt Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan said statements and prayer vigils over the past week may not be enough because not much is done after such gestures.

“Nonetheless, like the rest of the population, the Presbyterian Church (PCTT) is appalled by the rapid increase in violent, heinous and gruesome crimes, and condemns unequivocally the overwhelming violence and escalation in crime taking place in the schools, work place, family and home, and the nation as a whole." She called on the 108 Presbyterian congregations, as "well as our ecumenical and inter-faith friends" to devote part of their worship on Sunday – Valentine's Day – to pray in remembrance of all victims of violence.

“Whether we light a candle or many candles, whether we offer special message, hymns, songs or liturgical dance, we are doing it together. It is never too late,” she said.

She said the Presbyterian Church’s approach to violence may or may not be reactionary, but should aim to be “actionary.”

She cautioned church members and citizens against calling for the death penalty and other preventative measures without careful thought and prayerful consideration.

“We urge all citizens to pray that God will reveal to all stakeholders some concrete actions to be taken regarding violence and other social ills.”

“Perhaps God is calling us to devise a structured family life education programme in our churches and schools that treat with the core values of what it means to be human and to engender in the next generation, especially our youth, children, young men and boys, to respect and honour the sanctity of human life.”

She called on citizens to lift churches, religious organisations, and the nation for the guidance of the President, Prime Minister and leaders who govern and exercise authority, to work together for justice and equality and the good of all citizens.