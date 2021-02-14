No new covid19 cases in last two days

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update on Sunday said there were no new covid19 cases reported from February 10 to 12.

It said the total number of active cases is now 158, taking the cumulative total to 7,642 since mid-March last year..

Deaths remain at 138.

The update said the total number of people tested to date is 89,400, with 41,069 of those done at private facilities.

It said 7,346 patients have recovered and the number of patients in hospital at this time is 24, with 134 at home in self isolation and 380 in state quarantine.

There are no patients currently being treated at step-down facilities.