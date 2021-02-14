NCC launches virtual Carnival space

Invited guests get a glimpse of the TT Carnival World online platform during the National Carnival Commission launch of its latest project at the VIP lounge, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) launched its virtual Carnival experience for the 2021 season on what would have been Carnival Sunday.

The TT Carnival World website was unveiled at the NCC VIP lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah on Sunday.

The website includes a space for live events, videos of soca and calypso performances featuring artists such as Nailah Blackman, Nadia Batson and Olatunji, and also features an interactive Carnival museum experience.

Creative Director for the virtual museum Mary-Ann Brailey said it features over 100 years of material, from pre-emancipation to present day.

It includes archival footage such as clips from Canboulay re-enactments and provides insight into how Carnival was started, and influential figures from the elite to the enslaved.

CEO of digital media company Raxtive Akhenaton La Borde said the site is a work in progress and more content will be added on a weekly basis.

“This is the first time we can see the history of TT in one central place,” he said, adding there is at least two to three years’ worth of content still to be added.

NCC Chairman Winston Peters said Carnival’s cancellation due to the covid19 virus proved to be a golden opportunity.

“TT Carnival World is our gift to the nation and the world,” he said. “It is our gift of love and we are here to make it successful.”

He said he understands that people are upset about not being able to participate in the usual season festivities.

“A lot of people would not understand how hurt most of us are but sometimes we have to take the pain for the greater good of everyone.”

He said the online platform is not meant to be a one-off Carnival experience to dull the pain of missing Carnival 2021. It was designed to be part of the future of the Carnival experience.

“We are giving people something they can look at as they look back and look ahead.”

He said the project makes the NCC more resilient in the face of challenge.

Peters said last year, the commission projected an increase in visitors of 10 per cent, which they were able to achieve. This year, with the website, Peters expects an increase of visitors of 20 per cent.

“While we all miss the events and vybes of our traditional carnival celebrations…its rhythm will always be in our souls.”

Visitors can explore the website at tntcarnivalworld.com