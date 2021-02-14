Moko jumbies 40-mile relay heads to Port of Spain

Grenadian Junior Husten of the Kaisokah School of Arts during the moko jumbie relay from San Fernando to Port of Spain on Sunday. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

Moko Jumbies are making their way to the Queen's Park Savannah after kicking off a 40-mile-long march from Harris Promenade, San Fernando, on what should have been Carnival Sunday.

The march started at 6 am at the venue where J’Ouvert usually begins and they are expected to reach the grand stand to culminate the historic walk later this evening.

There was a stop in Marabella where a wreath was laid at the oldest steelband in the city, the Southern Marines Foundation, in memory of its founder the late Michael “Scobie” Joseph.

The 49 moko jumbies in the march, represent the number of years since Carnival in TT was postponed in 1972 due to the polio pandemic.

When it was eventually held in March of that year, rains came and washed out the mas as is immortalised in the late Kitchener’s evergreen calypso, Rainorama.

The march conceptualised and led by the Junior Bisnath and marks the cancellation of Carnival, identifies with the global covid19 pandemic and recognises the yeoman service of the frontline workers, especially doctors and nurses.

Speaking to the Newsday while on the road, Bisnath said no Carnival in TT is big news, and the time was perfect to hold this march he always wanted to do.

The venture is supported by Tourism Ministry Randall Mitchell.

In keeping with the public health protocols, the march is taking the form of a relay in that four moko-jumbies will walk four miles before passing on the baton – which are 10-feet long poles carrying the flags of 49 countries affected by the pandemic.

Along the way Bisnath said they will be joined by traditional characters including blue devils, jab-jabs and midnight robbers and calypsonians from the Birds Calypso Tent.

He is asking the public to come out and show their support along the Southern Main Road, from San Fernando to Chaguanas, through Caroni to Curepe and on the Eastern Main Road to Port-of-Spain.

Bisnath is in the process of constructing the San Fernando School of the Arts/Kaisoca Moko Jumbies, and a cultural museum on the upper floor of where stilts are built, and appealed to the public to donate to this cause.

Anyone willing to contribute can contact him via 364-2706 or on Instagram or Facebook.