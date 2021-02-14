Met Service issues rough seas alert

- DAVID REID

The Met Office has issued a yellow level hazardous seas alert for coastal and offshore waters, mainly around north and east TT.

The alert was issued at 1.50 pm on Sunday and is the unusual rough seas is expected to begin from 8 pm until 2 pm Thursday.

It said strong low-level winds are expected to agitate sea conditions during this period with waves expected to reach between 2.5 and 3.0 metres in open waters.

“Sea conditions in sheltered areas will be choppy at times.”

It said all marine interests should carefully monitor sea conditions and exercise extreme caution along affected areas.

For more information, visit www.metoffice.gov.tt or www.odpm.gov.tt.