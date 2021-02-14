Law body wants foreign cops to probe death of Bharrat murder suspect

Andrew "Solo" Morris

THE Law Association on Sunday called for foreign police to probe the death of Andrew Morris, a suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt.

Bharrat, 23, a court clerk, was kidnapped on January 29 and her decomposing body was found in the Heights of Aripo. She was cremated last Friday.

The association cited a media report relating to Morris's arrest two days after Bharrat's abduction and the results of a private autopsy.

The statement referred to the results of an autopsy by Prof Hubert Daisley which found "multiple injuries of blunt force trauma covering most of the anterior chest wall, the abdomen and posterior chest/back, both upper limbs and lower limbs.”

Daisley concluded death was from "severe blunt force trauma to his chest, abdomen, limbs and skull.”

The association said, "These reports put into question the accuracy of the explanation given by the police for Mr Morris’s death in police custody, that he fell off a chair, and give rise to the obvious need for the institution of a prompt, thorough and independent criminal investigation into the possible homicide of Mr Morris."

The association also raised concern about the circumstances surrounding the death of Joel Balcon in police custody. Balcon was identified as the main suspect in Bharatt's murder and was reportedly injured when he tried to escape from police.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Morris also call for outside, regional assistance in order that any concerns of a cover up may be avoided.

"The association calls upon the Minister of National Security and the Director of Public Prosecutions to do all within the remit of their respective offices to ensure that a thorough and independent investigation is promptly carried out into the deaths of Mr Morris and Mr Balcon."

The Police Complaints Authority is investigating the deaths of the two suspects.

The association said it also supported foreign police probing the Drugs Sou Sou fiasco, given that police officers were allegedly involved in the scheme.