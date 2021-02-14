Homes helping elderly get ready for vaccines

Homes for the elderly owners need sponsors to sign consent forms for residents to receive covid19 vaccines. -

Homes for the elderly are ready to support the Ministry of Health in the vaccination of their residents against covid19 in every possible way.

Caroline Ruiz, president of the TT Residential Care Association, said the vaccination consent forms are ready for residents’ sponsors to sign and a few have already given permission for their loved ones to be vaccinated when the covid19 vaccines arrive in March.

She explained that the forms have the residents’ personal information, a space for sponsors to indicate whether or not they would like their charges to get the vaccine, and a comment section.

“The home owners encourage people to seek advice from their doctors but we are not driving a decision because we don’t want to be responsible for any possible outcome, good or bad.”

She expected the process to be similar to that of the annual flu shots where the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) offices contact the homes to arrange a date to visit the homes.

Usually, when the district health nurse arrives to give the vaccine, the nurse would be given the consent forms as well as any medical information the home provides on the residents. Depending on the medication and general health of the resident, the nurse would decide if the resident would be vaccinated at that time, at a later date when their health improves, or not at all.

Ruiz said throughout the pandemic the association has had “healthy collaborations” with the ministry. One of these collaborations produced the Infectious Prevention Control Guidelines for Long-stay Homes which has, so far, led to no suspected or confirmed covid19 cases at registered homes.

Dr Rohit Doon, adviser of health promotion communications and public health, and Beesham Seetaram, programme administrator, both with the ministry, have been the points of contact for the association.

She praised the men, saying they made themselves available to home owners 24 hours a day. They were told if there was a suspected case of covid19, the home owners were not to go through the public health system but call the men directly so that special arrangements could be made. While this arrangement has never been necessary, the men still interact with home owners on a regular basis.

When the pandemic started in TT in March 2020, some homeowners opted to have their staff stay at the homes for a time, others arranged for transportation for staff, all conducted regular sanitisation of the homes, and all staff members had to take a shower before attending to the elderly.

In addition, visitors were no longer allowed inside the home but they can still visit at the gate with social distancing. And for bedridden or ill residents, visitors can look in at a window while wearing masks. The ministry also built a database of homes, staff and residents.

Through it all, the home owners were given guidance by Public Health Inspectors from the CMOH offices.

“They came to our homes, held our hands and showed us how and where to place the wash basins outside, they showed us their sanitising methods and we showed them ours, how to set up isolation spaces, and so forth. And they visited us twice a week to check up on our operations and our residents. We already had a partnership with the Ministry of Health but after covid19 we built working relationships with them.”

Once the ministry realised home owners had things under control, the visits eventually reduced to once per week, and now a call once per week where they find out if there are any changes to staff, new residents, or deaths.

Elderly homes all over the country are having financial difficulties as many sponsors are not paying for their charges’ care.

Ruiz said there were some cases before covid19, but since the pandemic started, the situation has worsened. Sponsors were receiving the residents’ pension grants and using that for their own pur-poses rather than paying the homes, some realise they have an arrears and refuse to pay, while others had genuine financial issues such as a reduction in salary or loss of a job.

Whatever the reason, several home owners are owed over $20,000 per client.

She explained that owners have to cover overheads such as food, electricity, and disinfectants first, and what money remains from those who pay on time is shared among the staff, some of whom have not gotten their full salaries in months.

However, they do not want to put out residents who are not at fault and who need their services. Home owners are especially hesitant to do so because, at the homes, the elderly are safe from covid19 as well as uncaring, sometimes neglectful or abusive relatives.

“There is no where we can lodge a complaint and have it acted upon. If we go to the Ministry of Social Development, when we go to the police, they tell us it’s a personal matter and they can not intervene. We can take them to court but that costs the home owners who are already strapped for cash.”

Home owners also tried turning to the government for covid19 relief to no avail. She said in mid-2020, many home owners applied for Nedco’s entrepreneurial relief grant to small and micro-businesses but they never got a response. Even the staff members who lost their jobs or had their salaries cut during the pandemic never got the salary relief grants they applied for at the Ministry of Social Development.

The home owners deal with crises among themselves and help each other in any way they can but a few homes had to be closed.

Thankfully, she said the staff members understand the necessity of the sometimes inconvenient guidelines to protect their clients, understand the financial restraints, and remain loyal to the homes and the residents therein.