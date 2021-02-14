Hillview Renegades shut off WASA in table tennis league

Queen's Park's Joshua Maxwell won MVP as his team beat D'Abadie Youths on Saturday in the Table Tennis Champions League. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB -

HILLVIEW Renegades reclaimed top spot in the standings with a victory over WASA when action resumed in the TT Champions League (TTCL) 2021 Table Tennis tournament, on Saturday.

Yuvraaj Dookram, Kenneth Parmanand and Franklyn Seechan led Renegades to a 3-0 win over WASA at Knowles Street, Curepe. Dookram gave Renegades the early advantage with an 11-5, 11-2, 11-9 victory over Curtis Humphreys, before Parmanand sealed the series when he outlasted Alaric Humphreys 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 11-9.

Seechan made it a clean sweep for Renegades when he defeated Kyle Borneo in three straight games 11-8, 11-7, 11-6. Dookram won the TTCL Toppers MVP award for his convincing victory.

Queen's Park are second in the seven-team standings after a 3-1 series victory over D'Abadie Youths. Queen's Park's Joshua Maxwell got past Everton Sorzano 6-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, before Derron Douglas made it a 2-0 lead for Queen's Park with a 12-10, 6-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-5 victory over Declan John.

Sherdon Pierre got D'Abadie Youths on the board, dismantling Javier King clinically 11-3, 11-9, 11-3.

But Douglas sealed the series for Queen's Park with an 11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8 win over Sorzano. Maxwell earned the MVP award for his effort.