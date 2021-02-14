Hillview Renegades shut off WASA in table tennis league
HILLVIEW Renegades reclaimed top spot in the standings with a victory over WASA when action resumed in the TT Champions League (TTCL) 2021 Table Tennis tournament, on Saturday.
Yuvraaj Dookram, Kenneth Parmanand and Franklyn Seechan led Renegades to a 3-0 win over WASA at Knowles Street, Curepe. Dookram gave Renegades the early advantage with an 11-5, 11-2, 11-9 victory over Curtis Humphreys, before Parmanand sealed the series when he outlasted Alaric Humphreys 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 11-9.
Seechan made it a clean sweep for Renegades when he defeated Kyle Borneo in three straight games 11-8, 11-7, 11-6. Dookram won the TTCL Toppers MVP award for his convincing victory.
Queen's Park are second in the seven-team standings after a 3-1 series victory over D'Abadie Youths. Queen's Park's Joshua Maxwell got past Everton Sorzano 6-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, before Derron Douglas made it a 2-0 lead for Queen's Park with a 12-10, 6-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-5 victory over Declan John.
Sherdon Pierre got D'Abadie Youths on the board, dismantling Javier King clinically 11-3, 11-9, 11-3.
But Douglas sealed the series for Queen's Park with an 11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8 win over Sorzano. Maxwell earned the MVP award for his effort.
