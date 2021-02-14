Farmer Nappy wins The Monarch soca crown in no-audience final

Darryl "Farmer Nappy" Henry sings Backyard Jam to win the 2021 International Soca Monarch competition, rebranded The Monarch, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain in a pre-recorded final that aired on TV6 on Friday night. -

Darryl “Farmer Nappy” Henry has won the 2021 International Soca Monarch (ISM), rebranded The Monarch, with his popular pandemic hit Backyard Jam.

What was considered an unusual competition setting for this type of event, Farmer Nappy along with ten other competitors performed without an audience at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, in a pre-recorded final that aired on TV6 on Friday night.

Apart from the title, he also walked away with first prize valued $150,000 and a chance to perform at a global event courtesy 410 Grand LLC.

Olatunji Yearwood placed second with Drunk History and third place was given to the duo Viking Ding Dong and Mical Teja performing “Horning First”.

Farmer Nappy, in a recording during the show, said he embraced the structure of the event this year and made the best of the situation by improving and visualising a live performance at the venue.

“In my mind there is a crowd. When I’m performing and watching the camera, I am seeing a crowd. This is theatre now. Although there is no physical crowd in front of me, through the camera there is about 2 million people at the venue now.”

Farmer Nappy said he participated because he recognised the efforts of ISM to give the artistes a space and competition.

“Soca monarch is the mecca of Carnival and this organisation decided to bring it, even virtual to the people. This is an icon year. I am also doing it for the people.”

Artistes such as Viking Ding Dong, Mical Teja and Akeem “Preedy” Chance used to opportunity to call for an end to gender-based violence.

The other finalists were Aaron Duncan, Blaxx, Melly Rose, Rome, Trinidad Ghost, Trinidad Killa and Turner.

The show not only showcased the 2021 artistes but also took viewers back in time with snippets of the competitors through the decades and also highlighted the “staples” of the event such as the flag crews.

The competition this year was not what most Carnival lovers are accustomed to.

Activity around the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain is usually on a high on Fantastic Friday as preparation for the competition gets into full swing – the theatrics, the vendors, the performers going all out with their performance concepts and costumes.

But this year, due to the covid19 pandemic, that atmosphere changed significantly as the event was held indoors and did not cater for a physical audience or gathering.

This was done in keeping with government’s health guidelines in treating with the virus and its decision to cancel Carnival 2021.

ISM’s creative director Simon Baptiste said he was pleased with the event given the constraints they had to work with, including a month timeframe in which to put it all together.

“I want this thing to be a production that could rival any show that exist, especially internationally. I know that we are not there yet and to get there we need to find ways to tap into the support systems that exist such as sponsors.

“We will get there one day through perseverance and appealing to the public and private sectors in hope that they can help see our vision through.”

It has been difficult to get the much-needed financial assistance, he noted, especially this year which has affected the prize money for the winners. In the past as much as $2 million was awarded to first place winners.

“We have to give kudos to the owners of ISM for taking this risk because it is a business at the end of the day and it would fall back on them financially.

“We did not really have any money and ISM has become dependent on government’s support. At first there was zero support and then we ended up getting minimal support from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

Despite the challenges, it was still a colourful atmosphere, as artistes ensured their props and costumes were done properly for the competition.

Baptiste said the artistes and all performers were welcoming of the idea and cooperated to ensure that the production was a success.

Special focus this year was placed on the dancers who also competed for prizes valued at $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000. Elle Infinity copped the top prize.

“Soca monarch and the artiste cannot exist without the dancers. We had to find a way to highlight the great performance companies that are always involved.”

Elle Infinity, Xtreme Dance Academy and XO Dance Academy were the three dance teams highlighted this year. Each were assigned to a performer to work with in which they choreographed performances to fit each song and artiste.

“It was all love. No one came in with egos or an attitude. We knew that there were restrictions and financially strapped and yet they were just helpful and understanding in this process.”

In January, National Carnival Commission chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters said while private promoters and organisers were free to host their events, the NCC will not recognise the winners of any competitions.

“There is no Carnival 2021, so the NCC won’t recognise any winner for any event,” he said.