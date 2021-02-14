160 tablets donated to help children access education

Students of San Rafael Primary School with their new devices. - Photo courtesy IOM

A total of 160 electronic tablets were distributed to primary schools and other organisations recently as part of the programme to provide vulnerable children with equipment to access to remote education.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in partnership with its non-profit partner, USA for IOM, and Citi TT, distributed the devices on February 10 and 11, according to a statement from IOM.

Through Office of Law Enforcement Policy, an agency in the Ministry of National Security, primary schools and non-governmental organisations were selected to benefit from the initiative to narrow the digital learning gap created by the covid19 pandemic.

Children from East Port of Spain, San Rafael each received 50 tablets to support the ability to access online education.

According to the release, Director of the Office of Law Enforcement Policy (OLEP), Gale Charles, said: “These devices would go a long way in supporting the children of East Port of Spain who are in of need devices to access virtual learning during this time of the covid19 pandemic."

IOM also distributed 20 electronic tablets to the TTV Solidarity Network for migrant children, 20 tablets to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and five tablets each to the St Mary’s Government Primary School, Holy Trinity Moruga Anglican Primary School, Fifth Company Baptist Primary School and St Michael’s Anglican Primary School.

IOM dead of office Jewel Ali said this initiative is part of the organisation’s global strategic plan to adapt to the changing needs that communities of concern are facing because of covid19.

“The distribution of the tablets is part of a larger initiative in response to the pandemic, which also includes the distribution of food and hygiene kits to migrants and nationals of TT in rural/coastal communities such as Icacos. Through this project a total of 382 persons from 92 families received hygiene kits in Icacos while 347 persons from 73 families received food vouchers in Icacos and Siparia, Trinidad in December 2020,” she said.

IOM, a United Nations agency dedicated to managing migration and protecting the rights of migrants, works with local, regional and international institutions to respond to calls from migrants and referrals from partners requesting various forms of emergency assistance.

Citi country officer for TT, Mitchell De Silva, said, “We have partnered with IOM to reach out to those who may be feeling the effects of the pandemic more than others. Through this initiative, we will enable students to attend virtual classes as we continue to support economic growth and development in the country.”