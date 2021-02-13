WI 41/3 after day-three...lead Bangladesh by 154 runs

West Indies' wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva (R) successfully appeals for the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das during the third day of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka,on Saturday. - (AFP PHOTO)

West Indies (WI) are 154 runs in front with seven second innings wickets remaining at the close of the third day’s play in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The hosts resumed day-three on 105 for four, trailing the maroon’s 409 first innings score. Bangladesh were then dismissed for 296, falling 113 runs short.

Spinner Rahkeem Cornwall achieved his second Test five-for (5/74) while TT pacer Shannon Gabriel (3/70) and Alzarri Joseph (2/60) did the rest.

Wicketkeeper Liton Das top scored with 71 (seven fours) while Mehdy Hasam Miraz (57) and Mushfiqur Rahim (54) also achieved half-centuries.

In their turn at the crease, WI had a shaky start but closed the day’s play on 41 for three (21 overs) with a lead of 154 runs with two days to go.

Openers John Campbell (18) and Kraigg Brathwaite (six) faltered at the top while Shayne Moseley (seven) equalled his first innings knock. Day four resumes with Nkrumah Bonner (eight) and Jomel Warrican (two) at the crease.

WI lead the two-match Test series 1-0.

Summarised Scores – WI 409 (Joshua Da Silva 92, Nkrumah Bonner 90, Alarri Joseph 82; Abu Jayed 4/98, Taijul Islam 4/108) & 41/3 (John Campbell 18) vs BANGLADESH 296 (Liton Das 71, Mehidy Hasan Mira 57, Mushfiqur Rahim 54; Rahkeem Corwall 5/74, Shannon Gabriel 3/70, Alarri Joseph 2/60)