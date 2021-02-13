Waterfront workers union leader: Government must negotiate with unions

Michael Annisette.

Seamen Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) president Michael Annisette on Thursday told Newsday the Government was duty-bound under law and international treaty to negotiate with Trinidad and Tobago's trade unions over worker wages.

He was speaking in support of Public Services Association (PSA) leader Watson Duke's recent call earlier that day for Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to authorise the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) to meet the PSA, on the heels of Imbert's recent remarks that the Government could not afford significant wage-hikes at this time.

Annisette said the right to collective bargaining was part of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention. He also said the Industrial Relations Act (IRA) says that where a trade union obtains a certification of recognition for workers comprising a bargaining unit, the employer shall recognise it as the recognised majority union. Annisette said any non-compliance, by employer or union, is an industrial relations offence that can bring a $4,000 fine.

"So the Government has a legal responsibility to engage with the respective trade unions or federations for the purposes of collective bargaining.

"The Industrial Court has said the inability to pay is not an excuse to deny workers their wages."

He said NATUC had written to eight letters to Imbert since the PNM took office in 2015, but to date the minister had not even acknowledged that request.

Annisette said the Government must be an exemplar to other employers. "If the Government has not got the money, they can't refuse to engage the unions, and then make public statements."

He alleged Imbert had sought to discuss wage negotiations in a political space, "That creates an industrial relations landscape that is not in the interest of TT." Annisette said not only must workers have the ability to buy goods and services, but their spending would help stimulate the economy. He again urged the Government to set a good example and to meet the unions around the table.

Saying Imbert's remarks could instil fear in the population, Annisette quipped, "Should we outsource the Government and let the private sector run the pace?"