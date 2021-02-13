Towards a societal renewal

THE EDITOR: I have observed the widespread anger, frustration and public solidarity emanating from the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt. This case closely followed the killing of another young woman, Ashanti Riley, whose life was snuffed out in similar circumstances.

It is worth noting that the public's outcry has been accompanied by a raft of suggestions to address what is considered an untenable state of affairs. These proposals range from the reintroduction of the death penalty to reform of the criminal justice system, to the management of PH taxi operations, to a zero tolerance approach to crime fighting, to the denial of bail to people charged with murder, to the introduction of appropriate measures to address the psychological needs of a society traumatised by the violent crime.

A close examination of the remedies being proposed would reveal that they have all been presented before on diverse occasions. It is therefore more than likely that the suggestions were ill-advised in relation to their efficacy, or the authorities did not view them as worthy of serious consideration.

I believe what our society needs is a fundamental review of its values system. The core national values which were proudly adopted are not now viable in the sociopolitical and technological environment in which we currently exist and function.

These values have served our society well in the past, but if we are to progress and function effectively in the future, there must be a focus on a new set of values, such as: Mutual respect, human compassion, community health, personal integrity, social responsibility, cultural diversity and economic prosperity.

We must consider the many experiences of the last 60 years and ensure that we are prepared and positioned to meet the challenges and embrace the opportunities that will be presented. Therefore we must ensure that our citizens are educated, socialised and prepared to take advantage of those opportunities. We must not only be conditioned to “make a living” but also how to live together in peace and harmony, with the highest regard for human life.

KEITH RENAUD

Chaguanas