Too late for talks on Open Bible school

THE EDITOR: I had deferred writing this letter because I did not want a war of words with the Church of the Open Bible over the building of a school at Ruth Avenue, San Fernando, which threatens the well-being of nearby residents.

I was also hoping that their representative, Mark David, would reflect upon and retract some of his erroneous statements to the press. This has not occurred and therefore people intimately familiar with what has transpired over these many months have urged me to respond.

David said residents were duly informed of the proposed building before it started being erected. This is false and misleading. Approximately one week before the start of construction, we received, in our mailboxes, a leaflet dated July 22, 2019, informing that the church intended to construct an addition to the existing school and asking us to bear with the noise and dust from the project. There was never any consultation beforehand with residents as to the extent and likely impacts such a structure would have on our daily lives.

I began calling the school for information, to no avail. By the end of September 2019 when the structure began taking shape, I pleaded with the school principal for an immediate meeting with the board to voice residents’ objections. Meetings were held with members of the school/church, residents and the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) building department.

Somewhere in these initial talks it was revealed that plans for the school were drawn up before 2013 and it became clear that the church's intentions had been kept a closely guarded secret. Residents proceeded with requests for compromises, especially with regard to the height of the building, which would impede the sunlight and natural breeze into our premises. Also the close proximity of the school and the large number of students accommodated there would present a noise pollution issue.

David's remarks about adjustments to the height of the windows so that students would not be able to gaze into our homes (particularly bedrooms) was not a suggestion of residents. That was a suggestion from the SFCC team. It was supposed to be implemented along with other requests coming from the residents. As far as we are concerned, placing the windows a few feet higher is no consolation to us. It still presents opportunities for peering into our private lives.

Let me take this opportunity to say to David, the organisation he represents and the public at large that none of the residents’ complaints have been addressed. His statement that complaints were ventilated to the relevant authorities does not connote resolution.

The SFCC does not approve plans, that falls squarely under the Town and Country Planning Division, which has not communicated with us residents. Town and Country has not even acceded to a request under the Freedom of Information Act by our lawyers.

When we wrote to the church, through our lawyers, asking for a mutually agreed environmental assessment impact statement, we were met with refusals, since in the church's estimation there was no need.

To hear the church’s representative say now that we should have a discussion is an insult to us. Why an invitation for discussion when the building is almost completed?

Nothing is going to stop the church from carrying out its agenda but the facts must be aired.

ANDREW MOKUND

on behalf of

concerned residents