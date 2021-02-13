STEM – and branching out

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes thinks more girls and women need to get into the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics – collectively known as STEM. We agree.

But why stop there?

Clearly we need more women in policing, in the criminal justice system, in politics, in fact, everywhere else too.

Things in the STEM sector, though, are particularly dire.

Around 30 per cent of all female students select STEM-related fields in higher education, according to UN data. Global female enrolment in vital areas like computing is at just three per cent, natural science, mathematics and statistics are at five per cent, and there is an eight per cent enrolment in engineering, manufacturing and construction.

Compare this with the progress being made in other realms like politics where, while far from perfect, the rate of involvement is higher. The global participation rate of women in national-level parliaments in 2019 was 24.5 per cent, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union. In Nordic countries the rate was 44 per cent.

In TT, 26.8 per cent of MPs are female, meaning this country is just above the global average. Nonetheless, we have fallen short of the 30 per cent benchmark set by global agencies.

However, addressing the situation in STEM is critical. These fields remain doggedly male-dominated despite their increasing relevance to the entire population.

“If covid19 taught us anything, it taught us that the important people when dealing with diseases is, yes, the doctors in the front line, but also important are the researchers in the background,” noted Dr Judith Gobin, a pioneer in science in TT, in a recent interview.

Dr Gobin was made professor in the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine, last May. She is only the first woman to hold the position in the university’s 72-year history. But she is not alone in making a local contribution to global knowledge in STEM.

Other examples include Dr Shirin Haque, the first woman to head the Department of Physics at UWI, St Augustine; chemist Dolly Nicholas, the first woman to receive a national award for scientific invention; Dr Diva Amon, a marine biologist who has discovered several deep-sea species; Nicole Delpeche-Ellman, a physical oceanographer at the Tallinn University of Technology, Estonia, who has done research on the Baltic Sea; and Dr Asher Williams, a trailblazing post-doctoral research fellow at Cornell University in the US.

All of these women challenge the narrative of male dominance in their fields. But they need more company.

Perhaps once enough women join them we can move on to addressing other areas. How, for instance, might the issue of violent crime against women be handled by a woman commissioner of police?