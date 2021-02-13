Red Force chase second Super50 win

Red Force captain Kieron Pollard -

TT Red Force returns to action at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, on Saturday, for their second CG Insurance Super50 tournament clash against Windward Islands Volcanoes.

After completing a convincing five-wicket win over Jamaica Scorpions in their first match on Thursday, the Kieron Pollard-captained team is keen on maintaining momentum against the Windward Islands.

Similarly, the Volcanoes also won their opening encounter against Leeward Islands by 31 runs on Sunday.

However, the star-studded Red Force unit is favoured to come up trumps with the likes of seasoned campaigners such as Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin and Jason Mohammed in the squad.

Pacer Anderson Phillip is expected to play a big role too after capturing three wickets for 66 runs against the Scorpions.

In the last five head-to-head matches between the two, the Red Force emerged victorious.

But with the likes of batsmen Keron Cottoy and Preston McSween in the Windward Islands lineup, TT will do well to guard against complacency.

Red Force last won a regional title in 2016.