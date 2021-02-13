Pan Am Track Cycling Championships postponed

TT's Nicholas Paul. -

A resurgence of covid19 cases in Peru has forced the 2021 Pan American Elite Track Cycling Championships to be postponed.

The meet was scheduled to pedal off from March 31 to April 7 but owing to a second wave of coronavirus cases, the Peruvian Sports Federation of Cycling has opted to shelve the competition.

According to a statement issued by the federation, a new date should be confirmed on Monday.

One week ago, Peru’s government announced new lockdown measures in 10 of its 25 regions as covid19 cases continue to rise and hospitals reaching a breaking point.

The country is also racing to address a shortage of intensive care unit beds for patients. Additionally, those entering Peru are mandated to spend six days quarantine upon arrival.

“These government measures and health situation make it impossible for the Pan American Elite Track Championships from March 31 to April 7, as announced, and should be rescheduled to a new date.

“We are very sorry for this situation and apologise for the inconvenience, but it should be postponed to a new date.”

The Peruvian federation remains in close communication with the Pan American Cycling Confederation to define a new date.

TT recently selected its Elite Pan Am Championship team which features Olympic-bound sprinters Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne, Quincy Alexander, Alexi Costa and Akil Campbell. Two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip and Keron Bramble were selected as reserves.

Managing the team is Rigtech Sonics manager Roger Frontin while Elisha Greene serves as the team’s mechanic.