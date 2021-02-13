Neighbour finds man’s decomposing body

POLICE are investigating the death of a pensioner whose decomposing body was found at his Belmont apartment on Thursday morning.

Police said a 63-year-old man visited the Belmont police station at around 9 am and told officers he last saw his neighbour Leo Benn Doyle alive on February 4.

The man further reported getting a foul odour emanating from Doyle’s apartment. Police went to the apartment and had to break through a door and later found Doyle’s body lying on a bed.

The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for an autopsy. Belmont police are continuing enquiries.