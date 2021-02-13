NAAA hosts first official event since March last year

Tobago Falcons' Anson Moses takes part in the long jump at the National Association of Athletics Administrations' 2021 test meet , at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, on Saturday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

CONCORDE’S Janae De Gannes topped the Girls’ Under-17 field with an impressive 5.66 metre long jump at the National Association for Athletics Administrations (NAAA) test event on Saturday.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, De Gannes achieved her best distance on the first of six attempts. Club mate Gianna Paul launched to the second best distance of 5.17m while FAD’s Kevisjah Figaro leapt to 3.96m.

In the boys’ equivalent, Tobago Falcons’ Kimani Kent propelled his body 5.88m on his third attempt. Additionally, Cougars’ Tyrell Springer sprung a distance of 5.67m on his second of six tries.

El Dorado East Secondary’s Nathaniel Mathura also launched the javelin 54.62m in the boys’ Under-20. Toco Tafac’s Chavez Meloney was second with a 45.52m throw. Meloney’s team-mate, Kenika Cassar, who competed in the girls’ Under-17 edition, achieved a distance of 34.63m on her fourth attempt.

In the girls’ Under-20 javelin, Chenicia Alleyne of RSS Phoenix got to 26.01m. the Under-20 shot put also saw Cougars’ Rokena Elder throw the sphere 9.5m while Fatima College’s Jaden James attained 11.72m.

And in the men’s shot put event, unattached field athlete Hezekiel Romeo topped the bunch with a 17.96m throw. Tobago Falcons’ Christopher Crawford got to 14.55m.

The two-day test event climaxes on Sunday with 100m and 400m track events from 1pm. Categories being contested are boys and girls Under-17 and Under-20 and men and women.

Coaches, athletes and officials were mandated to sanitise before and after events. Mask wearing was also mandatory except while competing.