Kamla: Andrea united the nation

FAREWELL: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar blows a kiss at the sealed coffin of Andre Bharatt on Friday at the funeral in Arouca. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said despite the tragedy of the kidnapping and murder of 22-year-old court clerk Andrea Bharatt, the nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Bharatt family for uniting different segments of society to act for social change.

Persad-Bissessar made the remarks during an address at Bharatt’s funeral on in Arouca, on Friday. She said while she did not know the family personally, news of Bharatt’s death resonated with her and many others to promote a safer society for all citizens.

Referring to Bharatt’s father, Randolph Bharatt as “daddy Bharatt,” Persad-Bissessar said his daughter united TT in ways no other leader could and encouraged him to seek solace in God in his grief.

“The loss of your young, innocent daughter daddy Bharatt has gripped our nation and sent shockwaves across our land that is desperate for answers.

“Andrea touched the soul of our nation. She has awakened a consciousness in our country which we must keep burning in our hearts and minds for generations to come.

“Just in the hymn Precious Lord for comfort to hold our hand, Andrea is calling on each of us to be each others keeper. To continue to hold hands in love in unity to heal a broken nation. Today I ask respectfully, let us honour Andrea’s call for action.”

Persad-Bissessar also commended the efforts of WPC Katina Williams, one of the police officers who consoled Bharatt’s father and supported him, when he visited the scene where his daughter was found.

She said WPC Williams’ care and compassion was an example of the effect Bharatt’s death had on people and hoped the nation would not let this sense of unity fade. “Thank you WPC Williams for taking daddy Bharatt’s hands. Thank you TT for holding hands these last few days.

“Ask to reach out to those families and ask to hold their hands. The circumstances that bring us here today we must never let go.”