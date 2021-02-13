Fix the country

THE EDITOR: I call on the politicians to please stop their racially-charged, power-hungry tug of war and put that energy into fixing the country. Fix our healthcare, fix our education system, fix the corrupt systems.

We lost yet another child and the country mourns again, with so many more still missing. Will politicians implement what they promise? Will they actually take action? Forget PNM, forget UNC. Forget African, forget Indian, forget the one per cent.

We are all TT citizens. We need to stop this “each man to himself.” We need to get out of this selfish bubble we live in, trying to climb on top each other’s heads. We need unity and we need to fix things because we cannot keep living like this.

People, aren’t you fed up?

CHARLENE LALLA

via e-mail