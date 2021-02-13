Farmer Nappy wins Soca Monarch crown, $150,000 prize

Darryl “Farmer Nappy” Henry has won the 2021 International Soca Monarch, rebranded The Monarch, with his popular Backyard Jam.

In an unusual competition setting for this type of event, Farmer Nappy, along with ten other competitors performed without an audience in the ISM event on Fantastic Friday.

Apart from the title, he also walked away with first prize of $150,000 and a chance to perform at a global event courtesy 410 Grand LLC.

Olatunji Yearwood placed second and third place was given to the trio Viking Ding Dong and Mical Teja.