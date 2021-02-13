Chocolate love

TODAY is Carnival Saturday, Kiddies Carnival, multitudes of fetes and of course, the national Panorama finals – in the pre-covid19 years. Tomorrow is "Carnival Sunday" and Valentine’s Day, so when you feel glum, or sad by the absence of Carnival 2021, reach out for some chocolate, feel the love and share some smiles.

Don’t forget to support our fabulous local chocolatiers as you reach out to purchase some chocolate today, Happy Valentine’s Day my friends!

Chocolate banana dream pie

Filling:

1¼ cups light cream

2 large eggs

⅓ cups brown sugar

3 tbs Trinidad cocoa powder, unsweetened

1 tbs cornstarch

1 oz Trinidad bittersweet chocolate, 70 per cent

1 tbs coffee flavoured liqueur

1 tsp vanilla

2 large ripe but firm bananas

1 pre-baked pie shell

Meringue

3 large egg whites

¼ tsp cream of tartar

½ cup granulated sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 pre-baked pie shell

In a mixing bowl whisk together cream, eggs, brown sugar, cocoa powder and cornstarch. Place mixture into a double boiler and cook over medium heat, whisking constantly until it bubbles and thickens, about 2 minutes, remove from heat. Add chocolate stir until melted, add liqueur and vanilla. Cool.

Peel and slice the bananas to about ¼-inch thick, line the bottom of the cooled pie shell with the bananas, spoon the chocolate filling on top and spread to cover evenly.

Set aside until the meringue is made.

To make the meringue:

In a large stainless steel or glass mixing bowl, beat the egg whites with an electric mixer until frothy, add cream of tartar and continue beating until soft peaks form, add sugar and beat until stiff and shiny peaks form, blend in vanilla.

Preheat oven to 350F.

Spread meringue over filling making sure to seal the edges with the meringue.

Make peaks in the meringue and bake for 15 minutes until the top is browned.

Cool pie on a wire rack for about 2 hours before serving.

Chocolate cheesecake

Crust:

1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs

½ cup finely-chopped, toasted hazelnuts

⅓ cup unsalted butter

Filling:

12 oz Trinidad bittersweet chocolate,70 per cent

1½ lb cream cheese

1 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup thick yoghurt

Glaze

4 oz Trinidad bittersweet chocolate, 70 per cent

¼ cup thick cream

Preheat oven to 325F.

In a food processor process cookie crumbs, nuts and butter.

Press into the bottom of a 10-inch spring-form pan, and set aside. Bake for 5 mins, remove.

Preheat oven to 350F

Melt chocolate in a double-boiler and set aside to cool.

In a large bowl beat cream cheese until smooth and light, add sugar.

Add melted chocolate and eggs one at a time.

Spoon mixture into prepared pan and bake for 50 to 55 minutes.

Remove from pan and cool.

Chill until cold.

Make the glaze by combining melted chocolate with cream.

Spread over top of cake and allow to set.

Serve 10 -12

Double-layer chocolate cake

1 cup butter

2 cups granulated sugar

2¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup Trinidad chocolate 70 per cent, melted

1 cup powdered cocoa

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla essence

4 eggs

1 cup milk

Preheat oven to 350F

Grease sides and base and line 2 nine-inch cake tins with waxed paper.

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy and doubled in volume.

Sift flour three times add baking powder and baking soda sift cocoa and combine with flour.

Add eggs one at a time to creamed butter mixture, making sure to beat well between additions, batter must be fluffy. Add vanilla to milk. Add flour to batter alternately with milk in three additions. Beginning and ending with the flour/cocoa mixture. Spoon batter evenly into prepared tins, bake for 35-40 minutes until done and cake pulls away from the sides of the tin.

Makes 2 nine-inch cakes

Marshmallow frosting

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tbs corn syrup

2 egg whites

⅓ cup water

⅛ tsp cream of tartar

With an electric mixer beat egg whites until fluffy but not dry add cream of tartar.

Combine sugar with water, stir gently to combine, place in a small saucepan and bring to a boil, boil sugar until bubbly and spins a thread when lifted from a fork.

Poor syrup into egg whites with mixer running, continue to beat until all the syrup has been incorporated, beat for a few minutes longer until mixture loses some of its gloss.

Frosts 2 nine-inch cakes.