Chief Secretary: Shirvan, Cove lands ready for 'airport' residents

THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis at an Executive Council briefing in November 2020. File photo -

The Office of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary on Friday advised that lands designated for the residents affected by the ANR Robinson airport expansion project at the Shirvan and Cove estates are now “fully accessible” to them.

This follows a meeting between Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis and stakeholders to confirm the final arrangements and terms and conditions for occupying the lands.

The meeting included members from the Airport Relocation Committee; Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment; Division of Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities; Land Management Department – THA; Planning Department – THA; Town and Country Planning Division; Water and Sewerage Authority; and Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission.

The statement from the Office of the Chief Secretary quoted Dennis as saying he is satisfied and relieved that all arrangements are in place for residents to access and occupy lands at the developments.

However, Dennis cautions it is important for the processes implemented by the THA to be followed by all interested residents.

He said the lands have been provided by the THA at subsidised costs of $30/sq. ft. at Shirvan Development and $50/sq ft at Cove are accessible every day (Monday to Sunday) between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm for construction.