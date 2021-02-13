Beware political Jezebels

Marvin Gonzales -

BOTH Government and Opposition MPs spoke about the murder of Andrea Bharatt during the sitting on Friday in the House of Representatives. However, they used the opportunity to question each other’s general intent on dealing with crime, during debate on the Evidence (Amendment) Bill.

Public Utilities Minister and Lopinot/Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales went a step further during his contribution to the debate by warning those who are protesting Bharatt’s murder and the murder of other women and children, to beware of political “Jezebels” in their midst.

“This country was under a dark cloud of mourning for the death of one our our daughters Andrea Bharatt. In my case, Andrea was my constituent. I, over the last week or so took the opportunity to visit her family and had some conversations with her dad (Randolph Bharatt.)

“I must say I admired his strength, his sense of prayerfulness, his humility and the dignity with which he is experiencing his suffering.

“As a Member of Parliament I join in his suffering. And I join in the suffering of the many citizens who are in procession every single day, lighting their candles that will dispel the darkness of hypocrisy, political pandering and indecency.”

Gonzales vowed to daily pray and work to improve TT. He said it pains him as an MP to hear some claim Parliament had done nothing in the past five years on crime, as he cited MPs approving more laws to curb criminals and assist citizens.

“Our citizens who are marching and grieving over the death of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt, we grieve with them. I encourage them to continue their march with their lights to dispel the darkness that pervades over this country, to dispel the darkness of hypocrisy and the darkness of political mockery.

“I ask them that as they continue to do what they are doing, to be very careful of the political Jezebels in their midst, the political Dame Lorraine that are in their midst and the political midnight robbers in their midst,” he cautioned.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles complained the bill was reactionary and could not have saved Bharatt’s life, saying, “Andrea played by all the rules available to a young woman.” Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George interjected to rein him in. The House later passed the bill unanimously, with the support of all 40 MPs present. The sitting was adjourned to next Friday.