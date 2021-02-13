Arima Wheelers cyclist launches GoFundMe for Jr Worlds

Ryan D’Abreau -

Arima Wheelers cyclist Ryan D’Abreau has launched a GoFundMe account to help generate funds for his debut at the Junior World Track Cycling Championships in Cairo, Egypt from April 5-8.

The 17-year old was the only cyclist selected to represent TT after he met certain performance criteria at the TT Cycling Federation’s two-leg assessment events at the National Cycling Centre, Couva in January.

There, D’Abreau clocked 11.546s and 11.375s in his two Flying 200m attempts and will compete in the sprint event at Junior Worlds.

The young sprinter began cycling at the age of eight when he joined the Arima Wheelers Cycling Club. Over the years, he has pedalled to consistent success having won the national champion title for under-11, under-13, juvenile and tinymite categories.

He credited club coaches Fitzroy Daniel, Jeremy and Sam Seyjagat for helping him get to this level of competition.

D’Abreau also paid tribute to Ricardo Parks, his gym instructor at Crunch Fitness Training Centre, as well as Joel Browne and Anthony Wilson, who “have always been there for me, together with my family, my many friends, supporters and team-mates.”