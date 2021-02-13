Another covid19 patient dies, total deaths 138

Photo courtesy CDC.

A total of 138 people have died from covid19 in Trinidad and Tobago and the number of active cases is now down to 170.

In the Health Ministry's 4 pm update on Saturday, it said one more patient had died within the last 24 hours.

It also said five more people tested positive for the virus, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 7,642.

Eleven people recovered since Friday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 7,334.

At hospital, there are 26 patients, 219 are in state quarantine and 139 are in self-isolation. There are none at step-down facilities.

The total number of tests done now stands at 89,385, with 41,069 being done at private labs.