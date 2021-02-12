Xtra Foods closes stores: Bharatt murder protests a reminder of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder

All branches of the Xtra Foods supermarket chain will be closed on Friday in support of nationwide protests against violence against women.

Xtra Foods joins more than 250 stores, mostly small enterprises, that will not open for business in solidarity with calls for justice in the murder of court clerk Andrea Bharatt.

The body of the 23-year-old was found in the Heights of Aripo on February 4, six days after she was kidnapped after getting into a car with fake taxi licence plates.

On Thursday, Negus George, of Malabar, was charged for the murder. His common-law wife Giselle Hobson was charged with receiving stolen items including Bharatt's phone and clothing.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Xtra Foods said it too has "been victim of this type of heinous crime." This comment refers to the kidnapping and murder of Xtra Foods CEO Vindra Naipaul‐Coolman 15 years ago.

On December 19, 2006, Naipaul-Coolman, 52, was kidnapped from the driveway of her Lange Park, Chaguanas home.

A ransom demand was made for her safe release and some of it was paid, but she was not freed.

Twelve men were charged for the murder, but ten went on trial. One accused died during the 2015 prison break in Port of Spain and another turned state witness. In 2016, eight were found not guilty and the remaining two accused were to face retrial. Testimony during the trial revealed the businesswoman's body was cut up after she had been shot. Her body was never found.

"Xtra Food Cares...," it said in its statement.

"...we support those protesting the increased violence against the women of our nation."

The post continued: "The Xtra Foods family has also been victim of this type of heinous crime. We stand strong in solidarity with ALL Women in our country and against the rise in violence.

"As such ALL branches of Xtra Foods will be closed tomorrow Friday 12th February, 2021.

"WOMEN brought us into this world, we have no right to disrespect them."

The statement ended with the hashtag: #xtrafoodscares #standagainstviolence #standagainstcrime.

The branches that will be closed are located at Grand Bazaar in Valsayn, Arima, Sangre Grande, Endeavour and Chaguanas Main Road, both in Chaguanas.