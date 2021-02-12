Verse concert on at Queen's Hall

"Carnival" weekend is here! And while we might not have Fantastic Friday to look forward to, there is no shortage of virtual and in-person events for enthusiasts to enjoy.

The offerings range from pan shows to films to concerts. Today, the TTFF continues its #WatchAMovieOnUs Carnival Edition 2021 with the film trio After Mas/The Dying Swan/Paradise Lost.

Desperadoes opens its new museum at 5 pm, and applications for WACK 90.1 FM Radio’s Online Old Mas Competition close at 8 pm.

Verse concert by Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons featuring the Viking Band and performances by Viking Ding Dong, Jaiga, Turner is on at Queen’s Hall from 8 pm.

MovieTowne’s Carnival City has a free night market and Bruce Cayonne’s Once upon a Fete Exhibition of Fete Signs continues at Granderson Lab, Erthig Road, Belmont.

February 12

12 am: TTFF, #WatchAMovieOnUs – After Mas/The Dying Swan/Paradise Lost – ttfilmfestival.com, 12 am-11.59 pm.

12 pm: Central Bank TT: Brass to the World, featuring Farmer Nappy, Nadia Batson and performances by traditional Carnival characters. Streaming on Facebook, YouTube and www.central-bank.org.tt 12 pm to 1 pm.

5 pm: Desperadoes Museum opens at panyard, Tragarete Road, PoS.

6.15 pm: Kes IzWe live concert, SoundForge, Mucurapo.

7.30 pm: MovieTowne's local artisans night market.

8 pm: Verse concert with Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons, Queen’s Hall, St Ann's.

8 pm: Deadline for WACK Online Old Mas competition.

Bruce Cayonne’s Once Upon a Fete exhibition of fete signs, Granderson Lab, 24 Erthig Road, Belmont.

February 13

12 am: TTFF, #WatchAMovieOnUs – Soca Power – ttfilmfestival.com, 12 am-11.59 pm

12 pm: Central Bank TT: Brass to the World, featuring Farmer Nappy, Nadia Batson and performances by traditional Carnival characters. Streaming on Facebook, YouTube and www.central-bank.org.tt 12 pm to 1 pm.

4 pm: Joki One – We Playin’ We Mas virtual costume competition, streaming on band’s social media sites and eastyard.org

5.15 pm: Kes IzWe concert, SoundForge, Mucurapo, also livestreamed at 7 pm

7 pm: In Love With Bruce III – Steelin Love, with Bruce Roberts, Marcia Miranda, Wayne Waldron and Dr Louis Nurse, Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, PoS.

8 pm: Sweetest Pan large bands show –Pan Trinbago’s Pan is Spirit, WACK network.

Bruce Cayonne’s Once Upon a Fete exhibition of fete signs, Granderson Lab, 24 Erthig Road, Belmont.

Sunday February 14

12 am: TTFF, #WatchAMovieOnUs – Pan! Our Music Odyssey – ttfilmfestival.com, 12 am-11.59 pm

12 pm: Central Bank TT: Brass to the World, featuring Farmer Nappy, Nadia Batson and performances by traditional Carnival characters. Streaming on Facebook, YouTube and www.central-bank.org.tt 12 pm to 1 pm.

6 pm: This Valentine's Day Too Sweet concert with Baron and Sugar Aloes. WACK Network.

7.30 pm: Launch of Lost Tribe Carnival’s film Lavway on CNC3, Facebook and YouTube.

9.30 pm: 3canal Show Zingaytalala online, CNC3 and YouTube.

Bruce Cayonne’s Once Upon a Fete exhibition of fete signs, Granderson Lab, 24 Erthig Road. Belmont.