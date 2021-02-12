Tobago Carnival needs an overhaul says former bandleaders co-chairman

A dame Lorraine dances in a parade of traditional Carnival characters in Tobago on January 17, 2020. File photo -

Retired mas administrator Terrence Sandiford has suggested that Tobago Carnival be overhauled to ensure its survival.

And he believes covid19 presents an excellent opportunity for stakeholders to effect such a change.

“My philosophy is that no bad breeze does blow (in reference to covid19),” Sandiford told Newsday on Friday.

“It gives us the opportunity for the stakeholders in Carnival and the authority in Carnival to sit down together and come up with a comprehensive plan for 2022.

“We have a golden opportunity to put this right that all the players could benefit.”

Sandiford, who retired as co-chairman of the Tobago Bandleaders Association, last year, believes traditional mas has not been receiving the same prominence as conventional mas over the years.

He said: “This is the time we need to sit down and fix it. the traditional mas is not given any great credence in regard to conventional mas.

“But traditional mas is our thing. This is what put Trinidad and Tobago on the map. And so, if we leave it lagging behind, mas would just be a business to make money so people can invest in it and people generally would not be getting anything from it.”