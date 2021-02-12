South lawyers deny supporting Evidence (Amendment) Bill

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi -

THE ASSEMBLY of Southern Lawyers (ASL) says it has not supported the Evidence (Amendment) Bill 2020.

In a letter to the Attorney General on Thursday, ASL’s president, attorney Michael Rooplal responded to a statement by AG Faris Al-Rawi in the Lower House on February 5, that the assembly had provided comment and supported the law.

Rooplal said the ASL was invited by the special select commit of the Senate to provide comments on the legislation, but “no comments were provided by the ASL.

"Further, at no point in time has the ASL indicated its support to the said Bill.”

Rooplal wants a retraction or correction from Al-Rawi.

He also said while the executive of the ASL welcomed initiatives for the recording of interviews and the use of technology in the process, it had to caution that such amendments to the Evidence Act will be rendered nugatory if adequate resources and training are not provided to the police in respect of the procurement and use of relevant devices

“Moreover, adequate measures must be put in place to preserve such recordings given the current delay in the completion of criminal trials, where matters now routinely take well over 15 years after the date(s) of the alleged offences before they come up for trial.

“Additionally, adequate safeguards should be put in place in respect of the chain of custody of such recordings,” were some of the ASL’s comments on the proposed law.

Rooplal also said the ASL joined with the Law Association (LATT) in expressing its disquiet with the provisions of the bill which allows for video or audio recordings to be admissible and deemed to have the same effect as evidence given directly at a trial.

“There is need for appropriate circumstances to be included in the said bill for the proposed use of these recordings, as same cannot be justified where the witness is available to give viva voce evidence. “Indeed, the provision as drafted contravenes principles of fundamental justice and will have an adverse effect on the fairness of the trial.”

In its comments in December, the LATT said it supported the recording of interviews but sounded a note of caution that the entire reform of the investigative process “will come to naught” if proper and sufficient resources are not allocated to provide the necessary recording devices and adequate training and facilitates for the storage of records are not provided to the police.

“The mere fact of recording will go a long way towards reducing, if not eliminating, incidents of forced confessions and disputes at trial about the fairness of the process leading to a confession,” it said in one of its comments.

It also offered suggestions on procedures for the recording of interviews of suspects and witnesses, and the storage of recordings, pointing out that it was a fact that trials take extremely long to start, more than ten years in some cases, so recordings should be kept electronically indefinitely.

“Most importantly, however, the carte-blanche admissibility of such video evidence is contrary to all current procedures and practice and violates the principles of fundamental justice, jeopardises the fairness of the trial and cannot be justifiable where the witness is available to give viva voce evidence,” it warned. It has asked for a review of the section to provide more precise circumstances where video evidence is admissible.

It also offered its own suggestions on proposals for the conduct of identification procedures, offering safeguards for a fair process.

The bill was introduced in the Senate on December 8, and seeks to amend the Evidence Act to provide for the use of different identification procedures, interviews and oral admissions, and special measures for evidence by video-link.