Pepper spray to get approval for local use

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi - Ayanna Kinsale

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi has said the National Security Council has given its approval for the use of pepper spray as a safety device.

The approval comes after public outcry for this and other non-lethal devices to be legalised so as to give vulnerable women a fighting chance should they come under attack.

Speaking on a People’s National Movement (PNM) platform in Belmont on Thursday night, Al-Rawi said, “We support the approval of pepper spray as a device for safety.

“I have already drafted the law, on the direction of the Prime Minister, after the Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, did the prudent thing to bring policy approved by experts as to what should be done.

“You see…it is a double-edged sword. In the wrong hands it could be used against you. But we deserve a fighting chance,” Al-Rawi said.

Young, who has been under fire from citizens and the Opposition – which has dubbed him a failure and called for him to resign – spoke on the same platform, which was in his constituency. He said he is committed to helping protect the people of this country.

“As a proud and sad citizen of Trinidad and Tobago I reaffirm my commitment to do all I can to help protect the vulnerable.

“In national glare and full public view I say to you that I will continue to fulfil my oath (of) office without fear or favour, malice or ill will, to do all I possibly can, humanely can, in the offices I hold, as a man and as a citizen – to do all I can for the citizens of this country.

“I speak to you tonight not only as an elected MP and a person privileged to serve TT in ministerial portfolios; more importantly, I speak to you as a son, as a brother to a sister, as a father, and concerned citizen.

“I have a message to all men out there, to all of us men: please remember your God-given responsibility to protect the vulnerable in our society, especially women and children.”

People across the country have been holding nightly candlelight vigils and rallies, demanding action to reduce violent crime, especially against women, after the abduction and subsequent murder of Andrea Bharatt, 23.

Young said he is aware of the mood and tone and all that has taken place and culminated in this action.

“It is not about a single individual. On reflection, it is about the Shannons, Ashantis, the Andreas," he said, listing the victims of murders that shocked and outraged the public. "It is about protecting our women and children because we all know how many have suffered at the hand of evil.”

He said people have a right to express themselves and to feel, but should do so lawfully.

“We are all hurting. Every civic-minded, right-thinking person is hurting.”