Penal family homeless after fire

The home of Deoraj Jaisaree which was destroyed by fire on Wednesday at Teemul Trace, Penal. - Marvin Hamilton

A man and his three adult sons became homeless on Wednesday evening when a fire destroyed their home at Penal.

House owner Deoraj Jaisaree, who will turn 69 on February 26, said it happened so quickly that no one was able to salvage anything.

The fire broke out at the wooden and concrete house at Teemul Trace, Clarke Road, shortly after 6 pm. No one was at home, and within minutes the house was gutted. The house had three wooden bedrooms on the top floor and one concrete bedroom on the ground floor.

Jaisaree’s sons Vikash, Vidur and Varun are in their 20s and work as labourers.

On the brink of tears, he told Newsday on Thursday: "I cannot sleep. We lost everything. I need help. About eight years ago my wife died from cancer. Jesus will put things in place."

Jaisaree, a handyman, and his sons are unemployed but work from time to time with people.

Another relative said the fire also destroyed the five water tanks in the yard. A small room, formerly used as a parlour at the front of the house was spared.

"We were building this house piece by piece. The fire destroyed the bags of cement under the house. Between five and ten minutes, the house and everything inside were destroyed. We have to start building from scratch now," said a relative who asked to remain unnamed.

"We did not know what caused the fire. When fire officers came, it was already destroyed. No one could have done anything to help. With this pandemic, it is difficult to get work. Any help we get we are taking," the relative added.

The family said they were grateful for the help from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation. Officials gave the family two mattresses.

Anyone who wants to help the Jaisaree family can contact Varun at 313-2166.