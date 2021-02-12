PAHO: Covid19 cases decline in the Americas

File photo

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported on Thursday a lower increase in cases and deaths of covid19 in the Americas in the last month.

In a press release, PAHO said that the rate of infections and deaths from covid19 was 14 per cent between January 15 and February 8.

PAHO indicated that these figures are lower than those registered between December 11, 2020 and January 14, 2021, when infections grew 28 per cent and deaths, 19 per cent.

On the other hand, as of February 9, countries had notified the circulation of one or more of the three worrisome variants of covid-19. These figures correspond to the 56-member countries of PAHO.

So far, the mutation initially detected in the United Kingdom has been documented in 17 countries, and those first identified in South Africa and Brazil have been registered in four countries each, PAHO said.

The United States is the only country that has reported identifying all three variants of the virus, while Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Peru have reported two of them.

The rest of the countries and territories of the Americas have reported only one of the variants.