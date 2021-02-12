Monsters we createthe real problem

THE EDITOR: The whole nation is horrified and traumatised by the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt, an innocent, hard working young woman who met her death at the hands of one or more human beings or “monsters.”

Some commentators blame the police. Others, the judiciary and the easy-access bail system. Still others blame parliamentarians for their non-implementation of pepper spray and easier gun ownership legislation.

But the police say they can’t be everywhere, do not know a criminal’s mind, are constrained by the legal system and are under-resourced. Parliamentarians accuse each side of playing politics by conveniently proposing or withholding support for effective crime measures. The judiciary insists it can only operate within the law.

In this regard, three fundamental issues should be considered.

First, we have a winner-take-all political system which encourages political parties to fight rather than co-operate.

Secondly, small- island developing states need to focus their limited resources on delivering the goods and services their citizens require. Resources spent on national security do not contribute directly to earning foreign exchange – the lifeblood of developing countries. In any event, yearly allocation to national security is extremely significant, often second only to education.

Thirdly and most importantly, the development of so-called monsters is the real problem. We need to stop producing monsters.

While we focus on sympathy for the victim, it may be worthwhile to reflect on the assailant, to view assailants as victims also but of a different type. Were the perpetrators of heinous crimes not babies at some stage? How and when did they begin to see other human beings as nothing? When did they relinquish the fear of God? Do they consider their fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers as human beings?

Do not the people who brought them into this world have a responsibility to ensure that they are properly nurtured, loved and provided the adequate training/education and appropriate spiritual grounding that would make them upstanding citizens? If their parents failed should they not be held accountable? Should our leaders be absolved from all responsibility in cases where parents are failing in this fundamental duty?

Many among us insist that if people behave like animals the police should treat them as such. Our population has been relatively stagnant for years with hundreds of young males in particular being killed through gang warfare or clashes with the police and we need a growing population to stimulate economic growth.

If we could only transform these inadequately socialised “monsters” into productive citizens this would not only boost productive capacity but also reduce the need for significant expenditure on national and personal security, thereby freeing up resources to be utilised for the delivery of other services, eg healthcare, food production, etc.

While the cry for fighting fire with fire is loud and insistent, is this the best solution?

Perhaps this situation deserves another look

DAVID THOMAS

East Dry River, PoS