Maraval boy, 17, missing

Police want the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old Maraval boy.

Abraham Joseph, who lives at Saddle Road, was last seen at around 4.30 pm on February 4. Relatives reported him missing on the same date, a police release said on Friday. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, grey pants and green sneakers.

Joseph is light brown in complexion, approximately five feet, two inches tall, with a slim build and short hairstyle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call St Clair police at 622-4565 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS. People can also call police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.