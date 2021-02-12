KI releases Missing Carnival

KI Persad -

Crossover artist Kris “KI” Persad’s new single Missing Carnival was released intentionally in the week leading up to what would have been Carnival 2021.

He recorded the song in Canada, where he and his family have been stuck since March.

In a release, Persad said the song, which is available on YouTube, expresses how he, and by extension the world, is missing Carnival right now. Persad penned, composed and produced the song in their studio in Toronto, with additional writing done by his younger brother Rich Persad, before sending it to Trinidad for each musician in his band to record their parts.

“Being based outside of Trinidad and Tobago makes this time even more challenging, not having been with my band since last March when we performed in Suriname after Carnival 2020. I've been blessed since my inception with the band 16 years ago to work alongside amazingly talented musicians who are also brands in their own rights, being big contributors to culture and popular recordings across the board throughout the years. Those years of priceless experience all culminated into our track Missing Carnival, which was something I've been wanting to do for some time now.”

He said he understood that it’s difficult and almost impossible for the entertainment and Carnival industries to operate under current circumstances.

“We understand that the health and safety of everyone is the number one priority, but that doesn’t take away from the sense of emptiness I know many of us are feeling right at this moment. While everyone may not fully understand, Carnival isn't just a lime or a fete for many of us in the Caribbean, it's a lifestyle. A time of mental liberation through music and togetherness that while gone temporarily, is a part of our hearts and soul. Carnival, we miss you!"

Persad was also featured on the remix of Neva Gonna Leave, which he said was the most requested chutney soca song for this season with over three million views on YouTube. Guyanese superstar Vicadi Singh and hit producer Avinash Roopchan invited KI to feature on the track at the end of 2020 and they've now released the remix with the music video which is very popular internationally.

Persad said he wished everyone “blessed days to come as we pray and work together to get past this time in the world. Thank you for your support always.”