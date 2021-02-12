Kamla: AG 'misled the country' on support for bill

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

FRIDAY will be a busy day both inside and outside the Red House, when the House of Representatives sits at 1.30 pm.

Vigils are due to be held outside in memory of kidnap/murder victim Andrea Bharatt whose funeral will be held earlier at Faith Assembly Church, Arouca,

The main item within the House will be the Evidence (Amendment) Bill, piloted last week by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, who adjourned debate in the hope of the Opposition rethinking its rejection of the bill. However, before the is debated, MPs will pose Prime Minister's Question, urgent questions and listed questions for oral answer.

In addition, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will seek to bring a no-confidence motion against Al-Rawi over his statements in last week's debate on the bill.

Al-Rawi told Newsday her stance was "absolute nonsense and hogwash."

Persad-Bissessar, in a statement on Thursday, alleged the AG had made "irresponsible, misleading...representations" in last Friday's debate in saying the Law Association of TT (LATT) and the Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) had expressed support for the bill.

"Three days later, in a media release dated February 8, 2021, the Law Association in effect denied the claims made by the Attorney General as they have said that they cannot support the bill in its present manifestation," Persad-Bissessar indicated.

"Further, in a letter dated February 11, 2021 to the Attorney General, the Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) wrote to the Attorney General stating that his statements were untrue and they have categorically stated that the ASL provided no comments to the Special Select Committee and at no point in time did they indicate their support of the Evidence (Amendment) Bill 2020."

Persad-Bissessar alleged the AG had committed a contempt of the Parliament. She said he ought to have executed his duties in an accurate and responsible manner so as not to mislead the Parliament and the public.

"In a desperate attempt to garner support for a bill, he has misled the country.

"The Opposition, at tomorrow’s sitting of the Parliament intends to raise this issue that the Attorney General has committed a breach of privilege of the House and should be referred to the Committee of Privileges."

Al-Rawi: It's ridiculous

Al-Rawi in a later statement said Persad-Bissessar's position was "desperate and completely misguided."

He said instead of helping to develop laws to help in the fight against crime, she was threatening to raise a motion over "an easily answerable and most ridiculous allegation."

"It is material to note that the debate on the Evidence Amendment Bill is ongoing and that the Attorney General has yet to answer submissions made in the debate including those made in the public domain by the Law Association and the Assembly of Southern Lawyers.

"Mrs Persad-Bissessar SC has had the privilege of years of experience in the Parliament and ought to know that by no stretch of the imagination can any breach of the privilege of the House arise in the circumstances as alleged by her."

Al-Rawi asked if Persad-Bissessar has anything of value to contribute to the bill.

"Mrs Persad-Bissessar SC is urged to step up to the debate on the law in the Parliament from which she has been habitually and noticeably absent and to stop engaging in cheap political theatre in relation to an issue which is affecting and paining the most vulnerable in society who are crying out of sustenance and relief.

"As someone who considered herself deserving of receiving silk from herself, a more principled position on the law is expected if progress in TT is to be made."