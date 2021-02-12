Judge to Penal/Debe corporation: Bury the dead

THE dead should really be allowed to rest in peace. That was the opinion of a High Court judge as he urged one regional corporation to work with a Barrackpore housewife to exhume what she believes are the remains of her late husband and six of his relatives and rebury them elsewhere.

Savitri Sookram has taken the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) to court alleging that recent roadworks at the entrance of the Monkey Town Public Cemetery have unearthed her family’s remains.

“It is unfathomable that the living seem to be unable to rest in peace and now it seems no longer can the dead,” Justice Frank Seepersad said on Thursday at a virtual hearing.

Sookram is seeking an injunction to stop the corporation from continuing the work and further disturbing the family’s burial site. She is open to the remains being exhumed and buried in another portion of the cemetery.

The corporation has denied it unearthed any burial plots.

Attorney Narad Harrikissoon, who represents the PDRC, said before any alleged human remains could be reburied, they must first be exhumed, and a proper application must be made for this to happen.

But he insisted that the corporation’s evidence was that the remains are still in the ground. He also said Sookram has not yet said whether she was the executor of her husband’s estate or had the authority to bring the claim for other relatives.

He admitted that excavation works were taking place because the road, which was the only entrance to the cemetery, was slipping but there was doubt that it could have interfered with a grave site, since no burial plot would be within five feet of the curb.

Seepersad said he was shocked and disturbed that human remains were exposed to the elements. He said something had to be done in the interim and he was not prepared to allow anyone to hide behind technicalities and legal arguments.

“I am not prepared to let the state of dysfunction that surround us to continue.

“Something needs to be done to address such a situation. It must be a source of continued emotional distress to see what is perceived to be the bones of what could be her husband lying exposed to the elements.”

He said after that was done, it would have to be established at trial if Sookram had gone on a frolic of her own and was misguided as to where her relatives, in particular her husband, were buried.

A society which fails to respect its dead and show empathy for bereaved families,he said, even if in furtherance of a public interest like fixing a road, "is a society which is really on the brink of destruction.

“God help us if we can sit back in court and allow what purports to be the partial remains of people to sit there untended, deprived of the opportunity to be treated with respect.

“Let’s put that to rest and let the dead be treated with the respect they deserve.”

The judge has adjourned the matter to next Tuesday, when attorneys are expected to present a proposal to deal with the immediate situation of human remains allegedly being unearthed because of excavation works at the cemetery.

Representing Sookram is attorney Wayne Beharry.