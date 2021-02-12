Gabriel strikes after Da Silva (92) leads WI past 400

West Indies batsman Joshua Da Silva (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP) (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images) - MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

A century partnership between wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva (92) and Alzarri Joseph (82) for the seventh wickets took West Indies to a strong 409 all out in the first innings against Bangladesh on day two of the 2nd Test match in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday.

Da Silva, 22, playing in just his third Test match, had earlier shared a stand of 88 alongside Nkrumah Bonner (90) as the West Indies middle order frustrated the hosts.

Spinner Taijul Islam (4/108) and pacer Abu Jayed (4/98) were the main wicket takers.

In reply, pacer Shannon Gabriel struck twice in the space of three balls to leave Bangladesh in deep trouble. The Trinidadian quick removed opener Soumya Sarkar (9) with the last ball of the opening over and returned in the third to dislodge Najmul Hossain Shanto (4).

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall got Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque to nick one to Da Silva behind for 21 and Alzarri Joseph got the dangerous Tamim Iqbal for 44 as the hosts closed play on 105 for four.