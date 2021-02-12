Flowers, still the gift of love

A customer collects an arrangement from Phyllis Maharaj of Red Orchid Foral Designs in Arima. - ROGER JACOB

Sunday is Valentine's Day and you know what that means — men and women rushing to buy flowers at the last minute. Some local florists are expecting sales to be in full bloom despite restricted access to foreign exchange and the covid19 pandemic.

In spite of the challenges, the florists have persevered and some are actually seeing flowers and plants being used more as gifts to cheer up people, or as a form of showing appreciation.

The forex fix

Zak Ghany, one of the directors of Flowerline Ltd located on the Uriah Butler Highway, Chaguanas, told Newsday the company has had issues with procuring the flowers it usually sells. He explained imports come from South American countries (including Colombia and Ecuador) and Miami, either directly or through a third party.

"It is more difficult to secure goods due to underlying forex issues and shipping."

Flowerline has been buying from local suppliers to make up the shortfall, though not local flowers. It has also purchased greenery from horticultural societies. He said the market it caters to is more foreign-based and South American varieties.

"We do purchase some local flowers but nothing great."

For Bernard Beckles, owner of La Tropicale Flower Shop at Patna Street, St James, importing has been difficult due to high customs fees and accessing forex.

"You go to banks and they say that they don't have. The suppliers don't want to hear that. And our products have to be paid for upfront. It is a challenge getting forex and dealing with customs and duties. It is really difficult."

Has the forex situation led the company to incorporate more local flowers? Beckles responded it has always put tropical flowers in the forefront.

"That is why the shop is named that and...I realised years ago that at some point in time you have to support local markets."

He said some people grow flowers as a hobby and La Tropicale would work with them to promote and use their flowers and foliage in its products.

Beckles, a past Horticultural Society board member, said he patronises horticultural societies occasionally.

"If my suppliers don't supply (what I want then the societies) will be the next resort."

Sandy Sardinha, owner and manager of Daisy's Flower Shop in upper Scarborough, came up with a strategy to deal with the forex pinch.

"In order to remain sustainable, we’ve partnered with another shop on the island to import flowers as forex has been a challenge."

At Daisy’s they love to design with a mix of local and imported flowers, she said.

"Not only is it a beautiful Caribbean aesthetic, but it also allows longevity of clients’ arrangements and as such gives them more time to enjoy them. We work with home growers for our local flower supply to ensure the flowers are freshest and to support them as well."

Pandemic pruning

The perennial forex shortage and the pandemic caused Flowerline to review its options.

Last year, Flowerline was affected in terms of quantities outside of Valentine's and Mother's Day, Ghany said.

"It is predominantly due to people not having disposable income."

He said Christmas is not normally a big season for sales as people tend to focus on other gifts, but last year Flowerline noted an increase in sales.

"It meant people were experimenting with flowers as a gifting product. It was surprising. But it is welcome on our side. Any chance to sell more product is welcome."

To cope with the drop in sales Flowerline had to come out with more affordable options for its regular customers and to attract new ones.

"Fresh flowers is not a very cheap commodity. In terms of importation, it is up there due to the duties required."

The company had to cut internal costs to offer cheaper prices to make up for whatever shortfall it was experiencing. This was done mostly via bargains, discounts and deals.

Beckles said the initial lockdown affected import and when business reopened staff had to be rotated due to physical distancing concerns and sales were also slow.

"People had to adjust. And they were watching their pennies. Flowers is a luxury, not a necessity. Before the pandemic when people were going home they would carry flowers or send them to cheer someone up. Now they would have to think about doing it, and may think that it is not important."

And how did La Tropicale adjust to slow sales? Beckles said it did more online advertising and began thinking outside of the box to come up with ideas.

"We began designing and selling masks. So you have to be creative. You have to do things to generate an income."

But, he noted, there was a positive from the lockdown because "Trinis are lovers."

"The floral industry has been a little bit busier. For get-wells, anniversaries and other events where people cannot see each other or go out and meet each other, then the only form of showing appreciation is by buying flowers or plants or a gift basket.

"So people are more gravitating to the flower shop. It is an avenue to show appreciation and love."

Sardinha said Daisy's was closed for the lockdown "and like many other businesses that impacted us greatly."

"Sales for Christmas were affected but understandably so, (and) the priorities of life take precedence."

Daisy's has been online for over ten years with online payment available, she said.

And like Beckles, she also noted a link between the pandemic and more people buying flowers.

"In this time of covid people have been sending flowers just to raise someone’s spirit or to brighten their day. Studies have shown that flowers have a remarkable way of boosting someone’s mood and we find this to be true. The look on people’s faces when they receive their flowers, especially now, is priceless!"

Carnival out, flowers in

And what about sales for Valentine's Day?

Ghany explained the industry looks towards seasons and this is when the major players make money. He reported Valentine's orders so far have been good.

"This will make up for the shortfall faced in the December and January months. It is going according to plan."

He expected sales to be better than last year due to no Carnival.

"So money people would normally spend on fetes and parties, they would be using in other directions."

Beckles said for Valentine's most men and women wait for the last minute.

"We love to do everything last minute. Between Thursday and Friday is where the rush would take place."

He said more women were now trying to find Valentine's gifts other than a tie and kerchief.

"They want something a bit more meaningful. They want a flower with a bottle of wine or chocolate. They are putting more stuff together."

He also found due to the pandemic Valentine's Day has been extended beyond only lovers more than usual.

"This year compared to other years, we are seeing people giving sons, daughters, mothers and fathers."

Beckles said sales compared to last year appeared to be increasing.

"We are looking forward to a good Valentine's."

Sardinha, however, was a bit more sceptical about Valentine's sales.

"At Daisy’s we endeavour to provide awesome customer service and as such we reach out to our repeat customers before peak holidays, such as Valentine’s Day, to see how we can be of service. Your guess will be as good as mine with regards to sales for Valentine's this year.

"It’s a holiday that has a last-minute build up as customers usually come in scampering to get their tributes of love the day before or on the said day."