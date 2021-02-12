Dr Sharma's death not related to covid19 vaccine

File photo. - ANGELO MARCELLE

Social media posts suggesting that Dr Keshav Sharma's death was connected with the covid19 vaccine are misleading, the regulatory body for medicines in Ireland has said.

Sharma, 39, son of the late chief justice Satnarine Sharma, died on January 11.

He worked at the Wexford General Hospital in Ireland.

A social media post suggested Sharma died after receiving the first dose of a covid19 vaccine.

But the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) told an Irish online publication, TheJournal.ie, that it has not received a report of a fatality in which the covid19 vaccine had a contributory role.

A source close to the family said they have been told “nothing of the sort” by the authorities in Ireland.

The vaccines currently approved in Ireland (which is part of the European Union) are the Pfizer BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines.

The cause of Sharma's death has not been released but those close to the family said it was sudden and unexpected.

Newsday understands he died from suspected sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Health journal WebMD says sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the electrical system to the heart malfunctions and suddenly becomes very irregular.

"The heart beats dangerously fast. The ventricles may flutter or quiver (ventricular fibrillation), and blood is not delivered to the body. In the first few minutes, the greatest concern is that blood flow to the brain will be reduced so drastically that a person will lose consciousness. "Death follows unless emergency treatment is begun immediately," WebMD explained.

In a statement after his death, Wexford Hospital described Sharma as a selfless, hardworking doctor who always put his patients first. He had a lovely easygoing manner and had a smile for everyone he met.”

The HPRA, in its latest safety update on the vaccine, said although it receives reports “based on suspicion” that an adverse experience may be associated with vaccination.

“This does not mean the vaccine caused the adverse experience.”

The HPRA explained that there will inevitably be deaths among people who have received the covid19 vaccine, especially considering many people receiving it at the moment are older or vulnerable. This does not mean these people died as a result of the vaccine, it said.