D’Abadie Youths eke out 3-2 win in Champions League

BOTTOM-of-the-rung D’Abadie Youths utilised their home advantage to eke out a nail-biting 3-2 triumph over WASA, on Wednesday, when action continued in the Table Tennis Champions League.

At the D’Abadie Community Centre, Everton Sorzano and Declan John secured crucial victories for the host team.

In the opening game WASA’s Alaric Humphreys sent the visitors ahead with an 11-8, 12-10, 5-11, 11-9 win over Sherdon Pierre. Sorazano pulled one back for D’Abadie Youths as he bettered Curtis Humphreys 12-14, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7.

Declan John then sent the hosts ahead by producing an 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 result over Kyle Borneo. Humphreys (C), however, tied things up once more after he conquered Pierre 11-5, 11-9, 13-11.

Sorzano returned to the table to contest the decisive fifth match. He went on to defeat Humphreys (A) 11-9, 11-8, 11-4 and hand D’Abadie Youths their fourth win of the competition.

Although victorious, D’Abadie Youths remain in seventh position on the standings with seven points while WASA’s loss saw them slip to fourth place overall (ten pts).

For his heroics on the night, Sorzano was also awarded the tourney’s Toppers Most Valuable Player.

In other matches on Wednesday, Southerners cruised past Servivors 3-1. The latter started strongly as Isa Mohammed delivered an early 11-8, 11-9, 13-11 win over Kevin Redhead.

This would serve as Servivors’ only win on the night as Southerners’ Anson Lowkie and Terry Corbin clawed back to secure an important victory.

Lowkie beat Musaahib Newaj 19-17, 12-10, 11-8 followed by Corbin’s 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 thumping of Saleem Mohammed to send them 2-1 ahead. Lowkie returned to complete the comeback win by getting past Mohammed (I) 11-7, 11-8, 13-11 and also capture the Toppers MVP prize.

Southerners are currently fifth (nine pts) after five matches while Servivors fell to sixth place (eight pts) after six matches played.

Action resumes on Friday with current leaders Queen’s Park Cricket Club (ten pts) taking on cellar-placed D’Abadie Youths at the Queen’s Park Oval. Additionally, second ranked Hillview Renegades (ten pts) squares off against WASA at Knowles Street in Curepe.

Both contests serve off from 7pm.