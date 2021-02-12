Da Silva wears black armband, dedicates knock to Bharatt

West Indies' Joshua Da Silva plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka in February 12, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)

West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva dedicated his knock of 92 against Bangladesh on the day two of the second Test in Dhaka, on Friday, to Andrea Bharatt and other victims of gender-based violence in TT.

The Trinidadian wore a black armband as he batted on Friday, topscoring to lead the regional team to 409 all out.

As he was at the crease, commentator and compatriot Ian Bishop revealed the significance of the armband to the world.

Bharatt, 22, worked as a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court. She was found dead on February 4, down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo after being kidnapped on January 28.

Following his career-best performance with the bat, Da Silva took to social media to express his views on Bharatt’s murder. The 22-year-old called on the nation’s men to do better and respect women.

He posted on Twitter, “Today was for Andrea and the women of TT. We have been silent and we have allowed too many tragedies to pass in vain. Silence and inactivity are not acceptable any more. Our voices must be heard and our women must be respected and protected.

“More must be done to educate and teach our men to end the violence against women. I stand in solidarity with the people of TT and with the Bharatt family. Justice for Andrea.”

On Friday, several local businesses closed their doors as part of a nationwide stay-at-home protest against violence against women and in support of Bharatt’s family. Citizens also wore pink in remembrance of Bharatt as it was her favourite colour.

National cricketer Stephen Katwaroo also opted to show his support to the cause by wearing pink on Friday. Katwaroo was seen along High Street, San Fernando, in all-pink.

He said, “We all know the tough time citizens are going through in the country right now. My heart goes out to this lovely young woman (Bharatt). We need more support because this is not a normal cause.

“We need a change in our country. We’ve reached rock bottom. I think we need to take a stand and do something to have a change in this country. It’s very sad but women need to be protected.”

Katwaroo believes that citizens must come together and stand against gender-based violence. He also called on local authorities to amplify their efforts towards protecting women.

He also welcomed the gesture by local business owners to close their doors in solidarity and hope initiatives like these would continue to highlight the crime situation.

“If we unite, we can derive a positive change. Those in authority should see that people took the time and effort to close their businesses for a real cause. It’s to show that everyone is pleading and asking for something to be done. We need to stand up as one and try to make a change,” he added.

In December 2020, following the murder of 18-year old Ashanti Riley, national footballers Kevin Molino and Joevin Jones used their MLS Western Conference final to highlight violence against women and children.

The national footballers wore custom printed jerseys which said, “Protect our women and children, please TT.”

Riley’s murder sparked national outcry for justice and an end to violence against women. Riley left her Sunshine Avenue, San Juan home to visit her grandmother but went missing after getting into a PH taxi. Days later, she was found dead in Santa Cruz.