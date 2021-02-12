Crusaders replace Renegades at table tennis summit

Hillview Renegades' Yuvraaj Dookram plays a shot during a previous match in the Table Tennis Champions League. Dookram won once and lost another against Solo Crusaders at the Himalaya Club on Thursday. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB -

Solo Crusaders went top of the Table Tennis Champions League standings, on Thursday, after defeating Hillview Renegades 3-1 when action continued at the Himalaya Club in Barataria.

Two wins from seasoned player Anthony "Sandfly" Brown and another from Andrew Alexander saw Solo Crusaders leapfrog Hillview Renegades into pole position.

In the opening match, Hillview Renegades’ Yuvraaj Dookram beat N’Kosi Rouse 11-4, 11-6, 11-9.

Brown levelled proceedings but needed five games to defeat Kenneth Premanand. the Hillview Renegades player won the opening game 7-11 but Brown took the next two 11-7, 11-1. Premanand squared it again 9-11 but Brown clinched the fifth game 11-5.

Andrew Alexander then sent Solo Crusaders ahead by edging veteran Franklyn Seechan 11-3, 3-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 in another five-game thriller. Brown completed the win with a clinical dispatching of Dookram 14-12, 11-8, 11-3.

For his heroics with the racquet, Brown was adjudged the competition’s Toppers Most Valuable Player.

Solo Crusaders (13 pts) now sit atop the standings trailed by Hillview Renegades (11 pts) and Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) on ten points, respectively.

QPCC can join Solo Crusaders at the top, on Saturday, when they square off against cellar-placed D’Abadie Youths at the D’Abadie Community Centre from 7pm.

WASA (ten pts), Southerners (nine pts), Servivors (eight pts) and D’Abadie Youths (seven pts) complete the seven-team table.