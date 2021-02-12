Closed for business: Over 300 stores take stand against crime

Reshma Mohammed and her daughter Arianna hold candles outside the Red House, Port of on Monday during a vigil for murder victim Andrea Bharatt and others who lost their lives to violent crimes. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

Over 330 businesses, mostly small and medium enterprises, have decided to close their doors on Friday as part of a nationwide stay-at-home strike in protest of violence against women and in support of Andrea Bharatt’s family.

Prayers, protests and candlelight vigils have been held all across the country after the discovery of the 22-year-old court clerk’s decomposing body in the Heights of Aripo on February 4.

In Toco, Arima, Sangre Grande, Bamboo, Chaguanas Princes Town, El Dorado and in front the Red House in Port of Spain, women and men have been lighting candles and calling for justice. A vigil is planned for today at the Scarborough Esplanade, Tobago.

Bharatt was last seen travelling from Arima in a taxi with a fake H (hired) license plate. One man, Negus George, has been charged for her murder while his common-law wife Giselle Hobson has been charged with receiving stolen items. Two suspects died in police custody. Bharatt’s funeral will be held today at Faith Assembly, Arouca.

Several lists have appeared on social media on Thursday of businesses agreeing to shut doors in solidarity with the movement calling on authorities to pass laws and improve the criminal justice system, to make women safer,

Participants are asked to wear black as a show of support for the family.

Bharatt's murder came less than two months after 18-year-old Ashanti Riley was found dead in Santa Cruz after entering a taxi outside her home in San Juan.

“Andrea was the spark that lit the fire,” said Shahhanshah Ali-Cassim, owner of Cassim’s Signs and Print Shop in Chaguanas, one of the businesses participating in Friday’s protest.

Ali-Cassim said he is willing to forfeit the profits generated from a day’s work and expects that his customers will understand his motives.

“We all have mothers,” he said. “Just as we can give respect to her, we can give respect to other women as well.”

He said the public is concerned not just about violence against women, but crime in the country. He said although the topic has gained momentum in recent days, it is not an overnight thing.

“It has been getting worse, and there is no sign of it getting better.” He said the issue of crime has affected his business, which has been subject to robberies on more than one occasion; in one instance, one of his drivers was held up at gunpoint.

He said he has been fortunate that no one in his family or business has been subject to kidnapping or more serious crimes, but he stands with the rest of the country against it. “I don’t have to wait until crime comes knocking on my door to make a stand.”

Damian Ramsawak of Football Planet in Debe said while this protest’s focus is on women, something needs to be done about crime on a whole.

“I think people reached a boiling point and we needed more action than just words and social media posts,” he said. “More people…are realising that they have to do something.”

Ramsawak said he too has been affected by crime. He told Newsday that his mother, who has lived alone since the passing of his stepfather, was robbed in her Princes Town home on two occasions and eventually moved out of the area.

Online stores are also participating in the strike. The owner of Obsidian Designs Ltd, Amelia Bridgemohan, said she will not be taking orders for her online gemstones and jewellery store.

The 24-year-old said she and Bharatt were at UWI at the same time and took history classes together. “It is very sad, and something should be done,” she said.

Bridgemohan recalled a recent incident where she went with her mother to drop off packages for delivery at the post office. She said a man stopped in front of her and began catcalling her, making her uncomfortable. “My mother had to come out of the car to make sure he left me alone.”

She added, "Nothing is being done and people need to understand women don’t feel safe…This is my busiest time of year – Valentine’s Day – and I have no problem closing tomorrow. Hopefully, something will come out of it.”

Owner of Ghost Tattoo Studio said the purpose of the protest is to notify authorities that people are fed up. “It is also a sign of solidarity to show Bharatt’s family that we support them and all other women who lost their lives to violence.”

The father of two young daughters said he is not comfortable with the idea of his daughters travelling when they get older.

Jessica Watkinson, owner of Sugar and Spice Baking Shop and online bakery said she too will not be taking orders on Friday. “Right now, women in TT are in serious need of security,” she said. “We can’t go out without fearing something will happen.

"We cannot live like that. If we want to go to the grocery, we should be able to without fear.”

Shaleeza Mohammed, owner of the Al Hijrah Store in Caroni Village said, “As a woman, a parent, a grandmother, it cannot be business as usual. Enough is enough.”

Operations manager of courier service Tropical Express said the company has many female employees and their safety has always been prioritised. He said signs are located throughout its three locations which say that abuse of employees will not be tolerated.

He said management made the decision to stand in solidarity with the rest of the country to support women who have been affected by violent crimes. “At some point in time, you will know someone who is affected by this. It can’t just be business as usual.”

Owner of textile company Mode Alive Gary Aboud posted on its social media that they too will be closing on Friday at 2.30pm to allow staff to join a procession of mourners who will be passing through Port of Spain.

The post was quickly taken down as the company received backlash for not closing for the whole day.

“I have never been a philosophical supporter of (boycotting) because people have to eat,” he said. “We do have (thousands) to pay a day in wages, so I’ve never supported boycotting, because somebody is denied food if you shut down business.”

He said his workers indicated an interest in joining a procession scheduled to pass through the city in support of Bharatt’s family and he agreed to close early to allow staff to participate.

“This is a very sensitive time for citizens and many people are lashing out. There is a lot of national sensitivity.”

Aboud also questioned if businesses who are closing will be paying its workers for the day.

All the businesses with staff that spoke to Newsday on Thursday said employees will be compensated for the day.

He said he will also be attending the procession, but he does not think making an economic sacrifice is necessarily the best approach.

“All people matter. Everyone is suffering from violence. It is a sad time in our evolution.”